From newlywed to widow on a deadly morning in Mogadishu
Published: 29 Dec 2019 10:41 AM BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2019 10:41 AM BdST
Her ears still ringing from the deafening sound of an explosion near her home in the Somali capital on Saturday morning, 18-year-old Qali Ibrahim frantically dialled her husband’s mobile phone. Minutes earlier he had left home, hammer and saw in hand, headed out for a day of construction work.
“The number you are dialling is not reachable”, his mobile responded.
Hours of anguish would pass before she could confirm her worst nightmare, Ibrahim later recounted. From hospital to hospital, there was no word of Muktar Abukar, a 35-year-old homebuilder whom she married four months earlier.
At Mogadishu's biggest hospital, Medina, she and her sister-in-law were told to look among a row of dead bodies that had not yet been identified after a huge truck bomb blast. Ibrahim said she pulled back the sheet on the first corpse she came to, finding a badly burned body she recognised as her husband’s from a deep scar on one of his fingers.
A Somali woman reacts at the scene of a car bomb explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu, Somalia Dec 28, 2019. REUTERS
At least 90 people died in the blast that killed Ibrahim's husband on Saturday morning, an international organisation said. A bomb-laden truck exploded at a busy checkpoint in the deadliest attack in Somalia in more than two years.
No-one immediately claimed responsibility but the city's mayor blamed al Qaeda-linked Islamist group al Shabaab.
Saturday's attack was the 20th vehicle-borne explosives attack of 2019 in Somalia and the year is ending with more deaths from such attacks than 2018, according to the Hiraal Institute, a Mogadishu-based security think-tank.
