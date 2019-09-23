Collapsed classroom kills seven children, injures 57 in Kenya
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Sep 2019 03:09 PM BdST Updated: 23 Sep 2019 03:09 PM BdST
A collapsed classroom killed seven children and injured a further 57 in Kenya's capital Nairobi early on Monday morning, a government spokesman said.
"There have been 57 students that have been taken to hospital for treatment, and we can also confirm that there have been seven fatalities," said Cyrus Oguna, Kenya's government spokesman.
Local television showed pictures red cross workers sifting through the wreckage at Precious Talent school, and carrying white bodybags into an ambulance.
