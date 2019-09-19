Fire in Liberia school kills at least 27 children
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Sep 2019 10:27 AM BdST Updated: 19 Sep 2019 10:27 AM BdST
A fire at an Islamic school in Liberia has killed at least 27 children, police said on Wednesday.
"The kids were learning the Koran when the fire broke out," police spokesman Moses Carter said. He added the blaze was caused by an electrical issue and that further investigations were ongoing.
Carter had originally said 30 children were killed before revising the death toll down to 27. Two survivors were taken to the hospital, he said.
The fire started late on Tuesday in the suburbs of the capital Monrovia, President George Weah said in a tweet.
"My prayers go out to the families of the children that died last night in Paynesville City," Weah said. "This is a tough time for the families of the victims and all of Liberia."
It is common for buildings to collapse in blazes linked to faulty electrics in Liberia's big cities, however these are rarely deadly.
