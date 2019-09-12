Islamists kill nine soldiers in northeast Nigeria
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Sep 2019 10:20 AM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2019 10:20 AM BdST
Islamist militants killed nine Nigerian soldiers in an attack on a military base in the northeast of the country, three soldiers and an official from a security agency said on Wednesday.
A decade-long insurgency in the northeast, started by Islamist group Boko Haram in 2009, has claimed more than 30,000 lives. A breakaway faction that pledges allegiance to Islamic State has become the dominant group in the insurgency, carrying out attacks on military bases over the past year.
The soldiers and security officer, all of whom spoke on condition of anonymity, said Islamist militants attacked troops on Tuesday at a military base in Gudumbali - a town in Borno, the state worst hit by the insurgency.
They said nine soldiers were killed in the attack and 27 were missing.
"We repelled the attack," said Nigerian Army spokesman Sagir Musa. He said he was not aware of any soldiers being killed or having gone missing.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- It’s horses vs motors in Senegal. The steeds still win on many roads
- Nigeria plans to airlift its citizens out of South Africa after anti-immigrant riots
- South African riots over ‘xenophobia’ prompt backlash across Africa
- Mugabe’s reign began with Bob Marley and good schools. Despotism soon followed
- Robert Mugabe who led Zimbabwe for decades dies at 95
- Dawda Jawara, founding father of Gambia, dies at 95
- Bomb explodes under bus in Mali, at least 14 killed
- Flash floods kill six, one missing in Kenya's Hell's Gate park
- Seeking the truth about atrocities in Gambia, live on YouTube
- Suspected jihadists kill five Malian troops in ambush
Most Read
- PM Hasina opens Community Bank
- Wife Tanzila Mitu among five formally charged over doctor Akash’s death by suicide
- Fourth Dreamliner to join Biman fleet Thursday
- BPL to be named ‘Bangabandhu BPL’
- Uber lays off hundreds more workers as it struggles to make money
- Drop in savings certificates sales forces govt to step up borrowing from banks
- ‘Would you be happy if I slept until 12pm like Khaleda does?’ Hasina asks BNP MP Rumeen
- UP member murdered in Rajbari
- Government sticks to its decision to introduce highway tolls
- Mobile internet outage in Teknaf and Ukhiya as regulator bans 3G, 4G services