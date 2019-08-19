Home > World > Africa

At least 10 dead after fuel truck collision in western Uganda

  Reuters

Published: 19 Aug 2019 11:42 AM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2019 11:42 AM BdST

At least 10 people were killed when a fuel truck exploded in flames after losing control and ramming into three cars in western Uganda on Sunday, police said in a statement.

"So far, 9 burnt bodies have been retrieved from the scene and transported to Lugazi Health Centre for further post-mortem analysis and DNA profiling," said the statement, which was issued early on Monday.

Another body was still trapped under the truck, it said.

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.