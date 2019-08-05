Home > World > Africa

Air strike on south Libyan town kills at least 43 

  >>  Reuters

Published: 05 Aug 2019 05:10 PM BdST Updated: 05 Aug 2019 05:10 PM BdST

A drone air strike by eastern Libyan forces on the southern Libyan town of Murzuq has killed at least 43 people, a local official said on Monday.

The eastern Libyan National Army force (LNA) forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar confirmed a strike late on Sunday on the town, but denied they had targeted any civilians.

The Tripoli-based internationally recognised government opposing Haftar said dozens were killed and wounded.

Reached by telephone, Murzuq municipal council member Mohamed Omar told Reuters: "The air strike resulted in 43 killed and 51 wounded. This is only an initial toll of casualties."

The LNA had at the start of the year taken Murzuq as part of an offensive to control the oil-producing south. But it later moved out to concentrate forces north where it has been trying to take the capital Tripoli in a four-month campaign.

The LNA said in a statement its strike had targeted "Chadian opposition fighters", a phrase that usually refers to Tebu tribesmen opposing them in the area.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Air strike on Libyan town kills 43 

Sudan military, opposition agree constitutional declaration

FILE PHOTO: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed meets Sudan's Head Of Transitional Military Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman to mediate in the political crisis that has followed the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir at the airport in Khartoum, Sudan Jun 7, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo

Sudan says El-Obeid killings 'regrettable'

A Tanzanian policeman guards ballot boxes outside a counting centre following the presidential and parliamentary election in Dar es Salaam, Oct 28, 2015. REUTERS/Sadi Said

Tanzania arrests prominent journalist

65 killed in militant attacks in Nigeria

An Ebola survivor who is now immune to the virus holds a child suspected of having the virus at the treatment centre in Katwa, Congo, May 14, 2019. An Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo — the second-largest in history — is escalating in part because locals don’t trust health workers and government officials. (Finbarr O'Reilly/The New York Times)

New Ebola plan follows  Congo power struggle

Relatives assist a civilian wounded in an explosion outside a hotel near the international airport as he arrives at the Medina hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia Jul 22, 2019. REUTERS

Suicide attack kills six at Mogadishu government HQ

Sudan protests: Sudanese protesters shout slogans and wave flags during a rally honouring fallen protesters at the Green Square in Khartoum, Sudan Jul 18, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Bashir ousted, but revolution isn’t over

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.