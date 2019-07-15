Home > World > Africa

South Africa's Zuma to face corruption inquiry

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Jul 2019 12:14 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2019 12:14 PM BdST

Former South African president Jacob Zuma will be questioned at a public inquiry into state graft on Monday, a dramatic fall from grace for a politician who has cast a long shadow over the country's politics for the past decade.

Zuma, ousted by the governing African National Congress (ANC) in February 2018, will be asked to respond to allegations that he allowed cronies to plunder state resources and influence senior government appointments during his nine years in power.

He has consistently denied wrongdoing, saying the allegations against him are politically motivated. His lawyer said in a letter to the inquiry last month that Zuma believed it was prejudiced against him.

Zuma is expected to give evidence from Monday to Friday, testimony that will be broadcast live on South African television to millions of viewers.

It is a rare example of an African leader being brought to book soon after losing power.

Zuma, 77, has also been in court on several occasions over the past year to answer corruption charges linked to a deal to buy military hardware for the armed forces in the 1990s.

He set up the corruption inquiry in his final weeks in office under pressure from rivals in the ANC, including his successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, who feared scandals surrounding Zuma could tarnish the party's reputation indelibly.

Zuma had avoided establishing the inquiry since a 2016 report by the country's anti-corruption watchdog, the public protector, instructed him to do so to investigate allegations that three Gupta brothers had been able to influence ministerial appointments and had won state contracts improperly.

The Gupta family, business friends of Zuma, denied the accusations and left South Africa around the time that Zuma was ousted.

Ramaphosa, Zuma's former deputy, has made sweeping personnel changes in government and state-owned companies as part of an effort to curb corruption and revive the stagnant economy.

However, he has been hampered by the lingering influence that Zuma and his allies exert over the ANC's top decision-making bodies, as well as by the scale of the problems he inherited.

The inquiry, headed by South Africa's deputy chief justice, Raymond Zondo, held its first hearing in August and is due to finish next year.

Print Friendly and PDF

‘Stokes wisdom helped in Super Over’
NZ fans agonise after defeat in thrilling final
ICC Cricket World Cup Final - New Zealand v England - Lord's, London, Britain - July 14, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan celebrates winning the world cup with the trophy Action Images via Reuter
WC win reward for long journey: Morgan
England win World Cup

More stories

Zuma to face corruption inquiry

FILE PHOTO: Workers stand at the sea port of the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia Nov 12, 2013. REUTERS

Death toll in Somalia hotel attack hits 26

Khadija Saleh, 41, political activist and blogger, poses for a photograph in Khartoum, Sudan, Jun 28, 2019. After six years abroad, Saleh returned to her home country when people took to the streets demanding change. She was at a sit-in near the Defence Ministry in Khartoum on Jun 3 when security forces stormed the site. The area had become a centre for anti-government protests. Saleh said she was beaten with sticks, and still wears bandages on her wounds.

Sudan's women bear scars of fight for freedom

An African migrant who, a government source and the Tunisian Red Crescent said, was rescued after the boat he was travelling capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off the Tunisian Coast, lies inside a local Red Crescent chapter in Zarzis, Tunisia in this picture obtained by Reuters Jul 4, 2019. Mongi Slim/Social Media via REUTERS

Tunisia recovers 14 bodies  after boat sinks

File Photo: Participants attend the Equality March, organised by the LGBT community in Kiev, Ukraine Jun 23, 2019. REUTERS

Botswana seeks to overturn law allowing LGBT rights

Security and emergency personnel work at site of an airstrike at a detention centre for mainly African migrants, in a suburb of Tripoli, Libya, Jul 3, 2019, in this image obtained from social media. Courtesy of Jihaz Mukafahat Alhijrat Alghyr Shareia/Social Media via REUTERS.

Air strike kills 40 at Tripoli migrant detention centre

Sudanese run away from teargas fired to disperse them as they march on the streets demanding the ruling military hand over to civilians during a demonstration in Khartoum North, Sudan Jun 30, 2019. REUTERS

7 killed in Sudan protests

One of the American Javelin anti-tank missiles, which were confiscated from eastern forces led by Khalifa Haftar in Gharyan, are displayed for the media in Tripoli, Libya Jun 29, 2019. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Libyan fighters seize US and Chinese missiles

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.