Somalia security forces end militant attack on hotel that killed 13
Published: 13 Jul 2019 11:54 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2019 11:54 AM BdST
Somalia's security forces on Saturday ended an overnight attack by the al Shabaab Islamist militant group on a hotel in the southern port city of Kismayu that killed at least 13, a police officer said.
"The operation is over," police officer Major Mohamed Abdi told Reuters by telephone from Kismayu.
"So far we know 13 people died. Many people have been rescued. The four attackers were shot dead."
Members of the the al-Qaeda linked group stormed the hotel after targeting it with a car bomb on Friday while local elders and lawmakers were meeting to discuss approaching regional elections.
