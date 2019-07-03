Home > World > Africa

At least 40 killed in strike on Tripoli migrant detention centre

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Jul 2019 09:47 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2019 09:47 AM BdST

An air strike late on Tuesday hit a detention centre for mainly African migrants in a suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, killing at least 40 people and wounding 80, a health official said.

It is the highest publicly reported toll of an air strike or shelling since eastern forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar three months ago launched an offensive with ground troops and aircraft to take the capital held by the internationally recognised government.

The conflict is part of chaos in the oil-and-gas-producing nation since the NATO-backed overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Malek Mersek, spokesman for a state emergency medical services, said 40 people had been killed and 80 wounded in the strike on the detention centre in the Tajoura suburb located next to a military camp.

The Tripoli-based government said in a statement that dozens of people had been killed and wounded in an air strike blamed on the "war criminal Khalifa Haftar".

Published photos showed African migrants undergoing surgery in a hospital after the strike. Others lay on beds, some covered in dust or with limbs bandaged.

Libya is a main departure point for migrants from Africa fleeing poverty and war and trying to reach Italy by boat, but many get picked up by the Libyan coast guard supported by the European Union, which wants to stop migration.

Thousands of migrants are held in government-run detention centres in western Libya in what human rights groups and the United Nations say are often inhuman conditions.

Tajoura, east of Tripoli's centre, is home to several military camps of forces allied to Libya's internationally recognised government, which have been targeted by air strikes for weeks.

On Monday, Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA), which is allied to a parallel government, said it would start heavy air strikes on targets in Tripoli after "traditional means" of war had been exhausted.

An LNA official denied his force had hit the detention centre, saying militias allied to Tripoli had shelled it after a precision air strike by the LNA on a camp.

The LNA air campaign has failed to take Tripoli in three months of fighting, and last week LNA lost its main forward base in Gharyan, which was taken back by Tripoli forces last week.

Both sides enjoy military support from regional powers. The LNA for years has been supplied by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, while Turkey recently shipped arms to Tripoli to stop Haftar's assault, diplomats say.

The conflict threatens to allow Islamist militants to fill a security void, disrupt oil supplies, boost migration across the Mediterranean to Europe, and scupper UN plans for an election to end rivalries between parallel administrations in east and west.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v India - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 5, 2019 India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla Action Images via Reuters
Bumrah reaps benefits of net practice
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal misses a catch to dismiss England's Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters
Coach Rhodes rues poor luck
WC pitches tougher to bat on second: Morgan
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 2, 2019 India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters  
Rohit has most centuries at a WC

More stories

Security and emergency personnel work at site of an airstrike at a detention centre for mainly African migrants, in a suburb of Tripoli, Libya, Jul 3, 2019, in this image obtained from social media. Courtesy of Jihaz Mukafahat Alhijrat Alghyr Shareia/Social Media via REUTERS.

Air strike kills 40 at Tripoli migrant detention centre

Sudanese run away from teargas fired to disperse them as they march on the streets demanding the ruling military hand over to civilians during a demonstration in Khartoum North, Sudan Jun 30, 2019. REUTERS

7 killed in Sudan protests

One of the American Javelin anti-tank missiles, which were confiscated from eastern forces led by Khalifa Haftar in Gharyan, are displayed for the media in Tripoli, Libya Jun 29, 2019. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Libyan fighters seize US and Chinese missiles

Police officers guard Cairo's Tora prison, where the trial of ousted Egyptian Islamist President Mohamed Mursi took place, in Cairo, Egypt Jun 17, 2019. REUTERS

Mursi death in Cairo prison raises inmates' fears

Former Gambian beauty queen Toufah Jallow holds a coin, which was a gift from Yahya Jammeh, the former Gambian president whom she has recently accused of raping her, in her Toronto home, Jun 8, 2019. Victims of Jammeh are coming forward to describe abuses during his brutal, 22-year regime. Will he face justice? The New York Times

Beauty queen 'raped' by ex-Gambia president

Ethiopia's army Chief of Staff Seare Mekonnen. Photo: Screengrab of YouTube video

Ethiopia army chief of staff shot

FILE PHOTO: A Congolese woman and her children who are suspected Ebola patients sit at the Ebola treatment centre in Butembo in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mar 28, 2019.REUTERS

More than 300,000 flee Congo violence

A man is seen inside a burnt house during clashes between nomads and residents in Deleij village, located in Wadi Salih locality, Central Darfur, Sudan Jun 11, 2019. REUTERS

Clashes kill 17 in Sudan

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.