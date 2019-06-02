Eleven wounded in Sudan by gunfire near sit-in-opposition committee
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Jun 2019 10:33 AM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2019 10:33 AM BdST
At least 11 people were wounded by gunfire near a protest sit-in in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Saturday, an opposition doctors’ committee said.
Sudan’s main protest group blamed the violence on the Transitional Military Council (TMC), saying that it is part of a plan to violently clear the protests.
“The killing and intimidation on Nile Street is just a prelude to committing a massacre to end the sit-in by force,” Sudanese Professionals’ Association (SPA) said in a statement late on Saturday.
Tensions are mounting between the TMC and an alliance of protest and opposition groups who want a quick handover of power to civilians.
TMC officials could not immediately be reached for a comment.
The head of the central Khartoum military region said on Thursday the protest site “has become unsafe and represents a danger to the revolution and the revolutionaries and threatens the coherence of the state and its national security.”
