Home > World > Africa

Death toll from Malawi flooding rises to 28, almost 227,000 people affected

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 Mar 2019 02:05 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2019 02:05 PM BdST

The number of people killed in heavy rains and flooding in southern Malawi has risen to 28, an official said on Sunday, while the estimated number of people affected has roughly doubled.

Chipiliro Khamula, a spokesman for Malawi's Department of Disaster Management in the Ministry of Homeland Security, said that 28 deaths had been recorded as of Saturday, as well as 124 injuries.

"A total of 45,312 households (approximately 226,560 people) have been affected and assessments to establish the extent of the damage in all the 14 affected districts are underway" he said via WhatsApp.

Malawi's President Arthur Peter Mutharika declared a state of disaster in the region late on Friday, after the storm caused rivers to break their banks, leaving villages underwater, and in some areas knocked out power and water supplies.

The same storm has also caused flooding in regions of Mozambique.

Mutharika directed emergency relief services to be coordinated immediately and also ordered Malawi's army to assist those trapped and displaced.

After several houses in his village collapsed, Tobias Timothy, who was camping in a school in Neno, a district around 45 kilometres north of Malawi's second-largest city Blantyre, said he and others in the school were waiting for help.

"We need shelters," he told Reuters. "School is in session so we don't know what happens when learners return on Monday."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Death toll from Malawi flooding hits 28

Helicopter crash in Kenya kills 5

Security personnel walk at the scene where a suicide car bomb exploded targeting a Mogadishu hotel in a business centre in Maka Al Mukaram street in Mogadishu, Somalia Mar 1, 2019. REUTERS

30 dead as battle rages after Mogadishu attack

Baraka Lusambo, a Tanzanian youth with albinisim who had a limb chopped off in a witchcraft ritual, dances as he takes part in an art class at PS 22 in the Staten Island borough of New York City, New York, US, Jan 28, 2019. Reuters

Malawi offers reward to stop albino killings

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has his document checked as he arrives to cast a vote in Nigeria's presidential election at a polling station in Daura, Katsina State, Nigeria, Feb 23, 2019. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Polls open in Nigeria after delay

Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir delivers a speech at the Presidential Palace in Khartoum, Sudan Feb 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Sudan declares state of emergency

Ad-hoc staff wait to load election materials onto a truck for distribution in Yola, in Adamawa State, Nigeria Feb 15, 2019. REUTERS/Nyancho NwaNri

Nigeria election postponed a week

Seven jailed for life over Tunisian massacres

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.