Nearly 900 killed in ethnic violence in Congo in mid-December: UN

"According to allegations from credible sources, at least 890 people were killed between 16 and 18 December in four villages in Yumbi territory, Mai-Ndombe province in the west of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in what appear to have been clashes between the Banunu and Batende communities," it said in a statement, adding it had launched an investigation into the violence and widespread pillaging.

On Monday, a local priest and a civil society activist said that at least 400 people had been killed in the clashes which led the government to cancel voting there in the presidential election.