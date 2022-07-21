Nepali Sherpa sets climbing record on Pakistan mountain
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jul 2022 04:12 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2022 04:59 PM BdST
A 47-year-old Nepali sherpa has set a climbing record by scaling all the world's 14 peaks that are higher than 8,000 metres (26,247 ft) for a second time, his agency said on Thursday.
Sanu Sherpa, from Sankhuwasabha district in east Nepal, reached the top of Pakistan's Gasherbrum II, which at 8,035 metres is the 13th highest, on Thursday morning, his Pioneer Adventure hiking company said in Kathmandu.
"He is the only person in the world to scale each of the 14 highest mountains twice," Nibesh Karki, the company's executive director said. No further details were available.
Eight of the 14 highest peaks, including Mount Everest, are in Nepal. The other six are in Pakistan and the Tibet region of China.
More stories
- Italy's Draghi undone by political infighting
- Biden plans talks with China's Xi soon
- Fidgeting Putin kept waiting for Erdogan ahead of talks
- Russia widens Ukraine war aims
- Race to become UK PM down to Sunak, Truss
- UN report highlights rights violations in Afghanistan
- Bidens welcome Ukraine's first lady to White House
- Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka's president
Recent Stories
- CIA director estimates 15,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war
- Italy's 'Super Mario' Draghi undone by political infighting
- America's deadly epidemic: violence against women
- Italian PM Draghi meets president, expected to resign
- France eyes further gestures from companies making big profits amid energy crisis soon
- Indonesia anti-trust agency accuses 27 cooking oil companies of violations
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh finance minister sees no need for IMF loans now
- Race to become UK PM down to the final two, Sunak and Truss
- Magura police 'suicides': Constable Mahamudul was ADC Laboni's bodyguard
- US honours Bangladesh's Tariqul Islam for preventing human trafficking
- Shariatpur residents struggle to reach Padma Bridge due to decrepit road
- Bangladesh to shut diesel-run power plants, two-hour load shedding every day
- Bangladesh takes 8 decisions to reduce expenses, power consumption, control commodity prices
- 'Hasta la vista, baby,' says UK's Boris Johnson as he exits parliament
- Nutritious diet is a luxury for many in Bangladesh as rising costs eat into their earnings
- 'Humanity over rivalry' says Indian woman as she re-visits Pakistan home after 75 years