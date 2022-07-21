Biden tests positive for COVID, will continue to work: White House
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jul 2022 08:42 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2022 08:53 PM BdST
US President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is experiencing "very mild symptoms," the White House said.
Biden, 79, will go on carrying out the duties of the office and has begun taking a course of the antiviral treatment Paxlovid, according to his press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre.
"He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms," she said in a statement.
"Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," she said, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Jean-Pierre said Biden had been speaking with his staff by phone and will continue to participate in meetings by phone and Zoom from the residence while he recovers. He will resume in-person work once he tests negative, she said.
The White
House will provide a daily update on the president's health in the meantime,
Jean-Pierre said.
- Italy's Draghi undone by political infighting
- Biden plans talks with China's Xi soon
- Fidgeting Putin kept waiting for Erdogan ahead of talks
- Russia widens Ukraine war aims
- Race to become UK PM down to Sunak, Truss
- UN report highlights rights violations in Afghanistan
- Bidens welcome Ukraine's first lady to White House
- Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka's president
- Kremlin rejects Putin health rumours, says he is fine
- Nepali Sherpa sets climbing record on Pakistan mountain
- CIA director estimates 15,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war
- Italy's 'Super Mario' Draghi undone by political infighting
- America's deadly epidemic: violence against women
- Italian PM Draghi meets president, expected to resign
Most Read
- Magura police 'suicides': Constable Mahamudul was ADC Laboni's bodyguard
- Bangladesh finance minister sees no need for IMF loans now
- US honours Bangladesh's Tariqul Islam for preventing human trafficking
- Bangladesh takes 8 decisions to reduce expenses, power consumption, control commodity prices
- Nutritious diet is a luxury for many in Bangladesh as rising costs eat into their earnings
- 'Humanity over rivalry' says Indian woman as she re-visits Pakistan home after 75 years
- Eden College student dies after battery-run rickshaw overturns in Old Dhaka
- Shariatpur residents struggle to reach Padma Bridge due to decrepit road
- Prices of rechargeable fans heat up in Dhaka as power cuts drive demand
- Race to become UK PM down to the final two, Sunak and Truss