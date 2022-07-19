Italy's oldest student graduates again aged 98
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Jul 2022 10:47 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2022 10:47 PM BdST
Giuseppe Paterno, who is 98, has become Italy's oldest graduate - again.
Paterno has added a masters in history and philosophy from the University of Palermo to an initial degree in the same subjects he earned there two years ago.
He passed the latest degree with top marks, again, his proud family said on Facebook.
He has no plans to rest and wants to write a novel using his trusty typewriter.
Born in 1923, Paterno grew up in a poor family in Sicily and despite his love of books and studying, he wasn't able to go to university as a young man.
Instead he served in the navy during World War Two from the age of 20 and went on to be a railway worker.
