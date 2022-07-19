Bus crash near Egypt's Minya leaves 23 people dead
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Jul 2022 04:24 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2022 04:24 PM BdST
At least 23 people were killed and 30 injured when a bus collided with a truck near the Egyptian city of Minya early on Tuesday, the regional governor's office said in a statement.
The injured were transferred to a hospital in the town of Mallawi, about 260km (162 miles) south of the capital, Cairo.
The bus, heading to Cairo from the southern Egyptian city of Sohag, smashed into a truck parked on the side of the road, a security source said.
More stories
- Russia strikes cities across Ukraine
- Greece protests to Serbia, Ukraine over cargo plane crash
- Ukraine war shows West's dominance is ending: Blair
- Zelensky sidelines close allies
- Top Israeli general visits Morocco, explores defence deals
- US Senator Bernie Sanders slams Biden
- UK on course for hottest day on record
- France girds for heat records
Recent Stories
- After warmest night, Britain braces for record temperature
- Malaysia PM vows to protect global assets as sultan heirs claim $15 bn award
- Sri Lankan opposition leader drops out of presidential race as protests planned
- At least 20 die, 30 missing after boat capsizes in Pakistan
- Sri Lankans to protest against Wickremesinghe's bid for president
- 2.5 seconds that sealed Shinzo Abe's fatal security lapses
Opinion
Most Read
- Recurring power outage is back in Bangladesh, this time with timetables
- Bangladesh to shut diesel-run power plants, two-hour load shedding every day
- SSC exams to start Sept 15, HSC exams in Nov: minister
- As dollar gets dearer, concerns loom over Bangladesh's energy security
- Padma Bridge rakes in Tk 500m in tolls in a span of 20 days
- JKG's Ariful, Sabrina jailed for 11 years over COVID test scam
- Dhaka metro rail on course to overrun budget, deadline in route expansion proposal
- Bangladesh overhauls loan repayment rules to give defaulters a longer leash
- Suspects in attack on Narail Hindu homes face quizzing for 3 days
- Greece protests to Serbia, Ukraine over cargo plane crash, sources say