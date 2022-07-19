Home > World

Bus crash near Egypt's Minya leaves 23 people dead

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 Jul 2022 04:24 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2022 04:24 PM BdST

At least 23 people were killed and 30 injured when a bus collided with a truck near the Egyptian city of Minya early on Tuesday, the regional governor's office said in a statement.

The injured were transferred to a hospital in the town of Mallawi, about 260km (162 miles) south of the capital, Cairo.

The bus, heading to Cairo from the southern Egyptian city of Sohag, smashed into a truck parked on the side of the road, a security source said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories