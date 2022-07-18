Greece protests to Serbia, Ukraine over cargo plane crash, sources say
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jul 2022 11:03 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2022 11:03 PM BdST
Greece has protested to Serbia and Ukraine for not being timely informed about the munitions cargo on board a Ukrainian aircraft which crashed near the northern city of Kavala on Saturday night, Greek diplomatic sources said on Monday.
The Antonov An-12 carrying 11.5 tonnes of defence products made in Serbia, including mortar and training shells, came down in a ball of flames, exploding on impact in corn fields at about 2000 GMT on Saturday. Its eight Ukrainian crew members were killed.
Earlier, the pilot had reported engine trouble and was given permission for an emergency landing at Kavala but the aircraft's signal was lost soon after the call at 1942 GMT.
Images from the scene showed smouldering debris from the aircraft, operated by Ukraine's Meridian cargo airline, strewn in fields.
The Greek foreign ministry has lodged a demarche with Ukraine's ambassador in Athens over the need for Greece's prior notice by Ukraine regarding the nature of the aircraft's cargo, a Greek diplomatic source said.
Greek diplomatic sources said earlier on Monday that Greece would also protest to Serbia for the same reason.
Serbia’s foreign ministry was not immediately available for comment.
Serbia's defence minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said on Sunday morning the plane's cargo was made by Serbia's defence industry. It had taken off at 1840 GMT on Saturday from Nis in Serbia and the buyer of the cargo was the defence ministry of Bangladesh.
Greek authorities cordoned off the site on Saturday and later banned people from moving around and advised residents to keep doors and windows shut, as firefighters with the special disaster response unit were investigating the area.
A fire brigade official said on Sunday morning that white dust was floating in the air. In the evening, Greek authorities said that tests showed the substances released in the air after the accident were not toxic or hazardous to public health.
Greek opposition parties have accused the conservative government of not providing information on the cargo and urged it to investigate the incident further.
A prosecutor has launched an investigation into the accident. The bodies of the crew members will be examined by a coroner, according to state TV ERT.
- Ukraine war shows West's dominance is ending: Blair
- Top Israeli general visits Morocco, explores defence deals
- US Senator Bernie Sanders slams Biden
- UK on course for hottest day on record
- France girds for heat records
- Sri Lanka puts emergency in place
- Wildfires rage in Spain, Portugal
- 4 die in US helicopter crash
- Gas crisis spurs Germany to mull extending life of nuclear plants
- Greece protests to Serbia, Ukraine over cargo plane crash, sources say
- Zelensky sidelines close allies in Kyiv's biggest purge of war
- In Argentina's trash cans, less waste reflects ravages of inflation
- US talks with India on price cap on Russian oil 'encouraging', says Yellen
- US Senator Bernie Sanders slams Biden over Saudi visit
Most Read
- SSC exams to start Sept 15, HSC exams in Nov: minister
- Bangladesh to shut diesel-run power plants, two-hour load shedding every day
- As dollar gets dearer, concerns loom over Bangladesh's energy security
- Recurring power outage is back in Bangladesh, this time with timetables
- Cargo plane carrying munitions to Bangladesh crashes in Greece
- Bangladesh Bank steps in as dollar surges to Tk 100 again
- Padma Bridge rakes in Tk 500m in tolls in a span of 20 days
- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas
- Bangladesh reports 1,072 COVID cases, 7 deaths in a day
- High Court orders judicial probe into harassment of Narail college teacher