Biden disputes Saudi account of Khashoggi murder discussion
Published: 17 Jul 2022 02:25 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2022 02:25 PM BdST
US President Joe Biden on Saturday differed with Saudi Arabia in their account of discussions at a bilateral summit about the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a major point of contention between the two countries.
US intelligence agencies believe Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing in 2018 of Khashoggi, a Saudi-US citizen, which the de facto Saudi ruler denies.
Answering reporters as he arrived at the White House from his first Middle East trip as president, Biden disputed the Saudi foreign minister's account that he did not hear Biden blame Mohammed bin Salman for the killing of the Washington Post columnist, a harsh critic of his native Saudi Arabia.
Asked whether the minister of state for foreign affairs, Adel al-Jubeir, was telling the truth in recounting the exchange between Biden and the crown prince, the president said "No".
Jubeir said the crown prince, known as MbS, had told Biden the kingdom had acted to prevent a repeat of mistakes like Khashoggi's killing and that the United States had also made mistakes.
The minister told Fox News on Saturday that he "didn't hear that particular phrase" from Biden blaming the crown prince.
A Saudi official who was present at the meeting said the exchange was not as President Biden described and discussion over Khashoggi occurred before the official meeting in "an informal way".
The official said he did not hear the president telling the crown Prince that he held him responsible for Khashoggi's killing.
Biden, asked whether he regretted exchanging a first bump with MbS on Friday, replied: "Why don't you guys talk about something that matters? I'm happy to answer a question that matters."
- Biden fails to secure major commitments at Arab summit
- China's monetary policy able to meet challenges
- US also made mistakes: Saudi prince on Khashoggi killing
- Iran sanctions 61 more Americans
- US judge blocks directives on trans students, athletes
- 6 killed in rare attack near Malian capital
- US and Saudi Arabia sign 18 agreements
- Lawyer for Khashoggi detained in UAE
- The cat and mouse game of Russia sanctions
- Russia preparing for next stage of offensive, Ukraine says
- On Khashoggi killing, Saudi prince says US also made mistakes
- Cargo plane crashes near Greece's northern city of Kavala
- China's monetary policy has ample room to meet challenges: state media
- Judge blocks Biden admin directives on transgender athletes, bathrooms
Most Read
- Myanmar orders companies, banks to suspend foreign loan repayments
- Bangladesh road traffic crashes kill 29 people; baby born before mother’s death on highway
- Hindu homes and a temple attacked in Bangladesh again over Facebook post
- Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal retires from T20 Internationals
- Mashrafe reassures Hindu villagers of security after attack over Facebook post
- Rights group says UAE has detained US lawyer who represented Khashoggi
- Biden fails to secure major security, oil commitments at Arab summit
- Bangladesh reports 1,007 COVID cases, 5 deaths in a day
- Bangladesh Bank announces new measures to ease strain on forex reserves
- SSC exams to start Sept 15, HSC exams in Nov: minister