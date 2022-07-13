Ukraine says ships pass through Danube rivermouth, sparking hopes on grain exports
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Jul 2022 02:54 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2022 02:54 PM BdST
Ukraine sparked hopes Tuesday for an increase in grain exports despite Russia's blockade of Black Sea ports, noting that ships had started to pass through an important mouth of the Danube river.
"In the last four days, 16 ships have passed through the Bystre rivermouth," Deputy Infrastructure Minister Yuriy Vaskov was quoted as a saying in a ministry statement. "We plan to maintain this pace."
The ministry said the 16 vessels were now waiting to be loaded with Ukrainian grain for export to foreign markets, while more than 90 more vessels were awaiting their turn in Romania's Sulina canal.
Only four ships could be received per day along the Sulina route, he said, while a rate of eight per day was needed. But Ukraine was negotiating with Romanian colleagues and European Commission representatives about increasing the rate of crossings, he added.
If such conditions were met, and with the opening of the Bystre, he said Ukraine expected this ship congestion would end within a week and that monthly exports of grain would increase by 500,000 tonnes.
Before Russia's invasion, the ministry said, sea ports accounted for about 80 percent of Ukraine's export of agricultural products, but food exports are now restricted to Danube ports, railways and roadways to the west.
- Sri Lankans storm PM’s office
- Ships pass Danube rivermouth, sparking hope of grain exports
- Sri Lanka PM declares state of emergency
- Africa startups eye metaverse to solve economic woes
- Bolton admits to planning attempted foreign coups
- Sri Lankan president flees country
- Rajapaksa dynasty draws to humiliating close in Sri Lanka
- Ukraine prepares for fresh Russian assault
- Sri Lanka president tells parliament speaker he will resign on Wednesday
- Sri Lankans storm prime minister's office, demanding he quit as well
- Ukraine says ships pass through Danube rivermouth, sparking hopes on grain exports
- 'You guys are not tough enough': Five takeaways from Jan 6 committee hearing
- Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes
- Former senior US official John Bolton admits to planning attempted foreign coups
Most Read
- A sleepy Dhaka sees clear streets on the day after Eid
- Eid-ul-Azha revellers flock to Hatirjheel in an almost empty Dhaka
- Bangladesh forex reserves slip below $40bn, lowest in two years
- Cow prices spike in the final hours before Eid on 'low' supply
- Ex-finance minister Sunak launches bid to be UK PM as rival backs him
- Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives, protesters demand prime minister's ouster
- Saudi Arabia's powerful prince unbowed by Western uproar
- Eight candidates nominated to succeed UK PM Johnson: committee
- Bangladesh records 656 virus cases, 9 deaths in a day
- Padma Bridge provides smooth trips to Kuakata as tourists pour in