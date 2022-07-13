Home > World

UK PM Johnson expresses condolences to Japan's PM Kishida following Abe's death

Published: 13 Jul 2022 06:23 PM BdST

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Shinzo Abe’s assassination was a shocking "act of senseless violence" as he expressed his condolences to Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on a call on Wednesday, his spokesperson said.

"The prime minister said Shinzo Abe’s assassination was a shocking act of senseless violence. He highlighted Shinzo Abe’s role in creating the foundations of the excellent UK-Japan relationship and said he was a true friend to the UK," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.

