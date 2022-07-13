Two-thirds of Ukraine refugees plan to stay put for now: UN
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Jul 2022 04:25 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2022 04:25 PM BdST
Around two-thirds of refugees from Ukraine expect to stay in their host countries until hostilities subside and the security situation improves after Russia's invasion, a survey by the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR has found.
Most of the refugees from Ukraine, mainly women and children, hope to return home eventually, according to the survey of around 4,900 people from Ukraine now living in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. The survey was conducted between mid-May and mid-June.
UNHCR says more than 5.6 million refugees are now recorded across Europe, with nearly 8.8 million people crossing out of Ukraine and nearly 3.3 million crossing back in since the Russian invasion on Feb 24.
"They are anxious to reunite with friends and family and worry about those who stayed behind. Most want to wait until hostilities have subsided," the report released on Wednesday said.
Of those seeking to return, 40% planned to do so in the next month, said UNHCR, adding that a higher proportion of refugees from the capital Kyiv and areas in the west were planning to return than those who arrived from the east and north.
- Sri Lankans storm PM’s office
- Ships pass Danube rivermouth, sparking hope of grain exports
- Sri Lanka PM declares state of emergency
- Africa startups eye metaverse to solve economic woes
- Bolton admits to planning attempted foreign coups
- Sri Lankan president flees country
- Rajapaksa dynasty draws to humiliating close in Sri Lanka
- Ukraine prepares for fresh Russian assault
- Sri Lanka president tells parliament speaker he will resign on Wednesday
- Sri Lankans storm prime minister's office, demanding he quit as well
- Ukraine says ships pass through Danube rivermouth, sparking hopes on grain exports
- 'You guys are not tough enough': Five takeaways from Jan 6 committee hearing
- Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes
- Former senior US official John Bolton admits to planning attempted foreign coups
Most Read
- A sleepy Dhaka sees clear streets on the day after Eid
- Eid-ul-Azha revellers flock to Hatirjheel in an almost empty Dhaka
- Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives, protesters storm prime minister's office
- Bangladesh forex reserves slip below $40bn, lowest in two years
- Ex-finance minister Sunak launches bid to be UK PM as rival backs him
- Cow prices spike in the final hours before Eid on 'low' supply
- Eight candidates nominated to succeed UK PM Johnson: committee
- Bangladesh Bank approves debit, prepaid cards for online payment of visa fees
- Padma Bridge provides smooth trips to Kuakata as tourists pour in
- NASA draws back curtain on Webb space telescope's first full-colour images