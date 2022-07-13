Former senior US official John Bolton admits to planning attempted foreign coups
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Jul 2022 01:05 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2022 01:05 PM BdST
John Bolton, a former US ambassador to the United Nations and former White House national security adviser, said on Tuesday that he had helped plan attempted coups in foreign countries.
Bolton made the remarks to CNN after the day's congressional hearing into the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. The panel's lawmakers on Tuesday accused former President Donald Trump of inciting the violence in a last-ditch bid to remain in power after losing the 2020 election.
Speaking to CNN anchor Jake Tapper, however, Bolton suggested Trump was not competent enough to pull off a "carefully planned coup d'etat," later adding: "As somebody who has helped plan coups d'etat - not here but you know (in) other places - it takes a lot of work. And that's not what he (Trump) did."
Tapper asked Bolton which attempts he was referring to.
"I'm not going to get into the specifics," Bolton said, before mentioning Venezuela. "It turned out not to be successful. Not that we had all that much to do with it but I saw what it took for an opposition to try and overturn an illegally elected president and they failed," he said.
In 2019, Bolton as national security adviser publicly supported Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido's call for the military to back his effort to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro, arguing that Maduro's re-election was illegitimate. Ultimately Maduro remained in power.
"I feel like there's other stuff you're not telling me (beyond Venezuela)," the CNN anchor said, prompting a reply from Bolton: "I'm sure there is."
Many foreign policy experts have over the years criticised Washington's history of interventions in other countries, from its role in the 1953 overthrowing of then Iranian nationalist prime minister Mohammad Mosaddegh and the Vietnam war, to its invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan this century.
But it is highly unusual for US officials to openly acknowledge their role in stoking unrest in foreign countries.
"John Bolton, who's served in highest positions in the US government, including UN ambassador, casually boasting about he's helped plan coups in other countries," Dickens Olewe, a BBC journalist from Kenya, wrote on Twitter.
- Sri Lankan president flees country
- Rajapaksa dynasty draws to humiliating close in Sri Lanka
- Ukraine prepares for fresh Russian assault
- Saudi prince unbowed by Western uproar
- Sri Lanka president's brother stopped from flying out
- 7 dead in Ukrainian strike on Russian-held town
- Ukraine's richest man announces exit from media business
- New UK PM to be announced on Sept 5
- Ukraine says ships pass through Danube rivermouth, sparking hopes on grain exports
- 'You guys are not tough enough': Five takeaways from Jan 6 committee hearing
- Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes
- Former senior US official John Bolton admits to planning attempted foreign coups
- Sri Lanka prime minister declares state of emergency: spokesman
- Biden en route to Israel for high-stakes Middle East visit
Most Read
- A sleepy Dhaka sees clear streets on the day after Eid
- Eid-ul-Azha revellers flock to Hatirjheel in an almost empty Dhaka
- Bangladesh forex reserves slip below $40bn, lowest in two years
- Cow prices spike in the final hours before Eid on 'low' supply
- Ex-finance minister Sunak launches bid to be UK PM as rival backs him
- Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives, protesters demand prime minister's ouster
- Saudi Arabia's powerful prince unbowed by Western uproar
- Eight candidates nominated to succeed UK PM Johnson: committee
- Bangladesh records 656 virus cases, 9 deaths in a day
- Padma Bridge provides smooth trips to Kuakata as tourists pour in