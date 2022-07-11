Storm of protests over economic crisis forces Sri Lankan president, PM out
Published: 11 Jul 2022 12:01 AM BdST
Updated: 11 Jul 2022 12:27 AM BdST
Calm returned to the streets of Sri Lanka's commercial capital Colombo on Sunday and protesters were jubilant as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreed to resign after his house was stormed amid outrage over the South Asian nation's collapsing economy. Protesters, many wrapped in the Sri Lanka flag, swarmed into his whitewashed colonial-era residence on Saturday, jumped into the swimming pool and sat on a four-poster bed. Others set fire to the private home of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who also agreed to resign to make way for an all-party government.
A man stands in the swimming pool as people visit the President's house on the day after demonstrators entered the building, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 10, 2022. REUTERS
Demonstrators sleep in a bedroom at the President's house, on the following day after demonstrators entered the building, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 10, 2022. REUTERS
A boy poses for a photo on a podium at the President's house on the following day after demonstrators entered the building, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 10, 2022. REUTERS
Demonstrators watch TV in one the bedrooms of the President's house on the day after demonstrators entered the building, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
People visit the President's house on the following day after demonstrators entered the building, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 10, 2022. REUTERS
People rest at the Prime Minister's residence on the following day after demonstrators entered the building, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 10, 2022. REUTERS
People play inside a bedroom at the Prime Minister's residence on the following day after demonstrators entered the building, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 10, 2022. REUTERS
People cook in the garden of the Prime Minister's residence on the following day after demonstrators entered the building, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 10, 2022. REUTERS
Demonstrators rest in the garden at the Prime Minister's residence on the following day after demonstrators entered the building, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 10, 2022. REUTERS
A man walks past a slogan written on the walls of a security room near the President's house on the following day after demonstrators entered the building, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 10, 2022. REUTERS
A man holds shirts belonging to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, inside the President's house on the following day after demonstrators entered the building, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 10, 2022. REUTERS
Demonstrators sleep on the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's bed at the President's house, on the following day after demonstrators entered the building, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 10, 2022. REUTERS
A police officer tries gym equipment at the President's house, on the day after demonstrators entered the building, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 10, 2022. REUTERS