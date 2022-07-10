Home > World

Muslims across the world welcome Eid-ul-Azha with fervour

Muslims celebrated Eid-ul-Azha with prayers and the traditional animal sacrifices on Sunday. The meat from the sacrifices is often distributed to friends, family, and given to the poor.
  • Muslims offer prayers at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha festival, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, Jul 10, 2022.

  • Indonesian Muslims offer Eid-ul-Azha prayers at Al Ikhlas Mosque in Madura, East Java province, Indonesia Jul 10, 2022, in this photo.

  • The Muslim community have brunch at the Muslim Community Center, during Eid-ul-Azha celebrations, in Louisville, Kentucky, US, Jul 9, 2022

  • Rohingya refugee recite prayer during the celebration of Eid-ul-Azha in Batu Caves, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jul 10, 2022.

  • Rohingya refugee children feed a sacrificial cow on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha in Batu Caves, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jul 9, 2022.

  • Iranians pray on Eid-ul-Azha at the shrine of Abdol-Azim in Tehran, Iran July 10, 2022. Majid Asgaripour/WANA

  • Men control an animal to be slaughtered in celebration of Eid-ul-Azha, in Karachi, Pakistan Jul 10, 2022.

  • Thai muslims offer Eid-ul-Azha prayers at the Foundation of the Islamic Centre of Thailand, in Bangkok, Thailand, Jul 10, 2022.

  • Members of the Ahmadia Muslim Community of Mexico attend Eid-ul-Azha morning prayers, which is celebrated around the world, in Mexico City, Mexico Jul 9, 2022.

  • A sacrificial sheep jumps up from a pen at a market during the holiday of Kurban Ait, also known as Eid-ul-Azha, near Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan July 9, 2022

