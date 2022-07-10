Muslims across the world welcome Eid-ul-Azha with fervour

Please provide search keyword(s)
Published: 10 Jul 2022 04:06 PM BdST
Updated: 10 Jul 2022 04:15 PM BdST
Muslims offer prayers at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha festival, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, Jul 10, 2022.
Indonesian Muslims offer Eid-ul-Azha prayers at Al Ikhlas Mosque in Madura, East Java province, Indonesia Jul 10, 2022, in this photo.
The Muslim community have brunch at the Muslim Community Center, during Eid-ul-Azha celebrations, in Louisville, Kentucky, US, Jul 9, 2022
Rohingya refugee recite prayer during the celebration of Eid-ul-Azha in Batu Caves, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jul 10, 2022.
Rohingya refugee children feed a sacrificial cow on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha in Batu Caves, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jul 9, 2022.
Iranians pray on Eid-ul-Azha at the shrine of Abdol-Azim in Tehran, Iran July 10, 2022. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
Men control an animal to be slaughtered in celebration of Eid-ul-Azha, in Karachi, Pakistan Jul 10, 2022.
Thai muslims offer Eid-ul-Azha prayers at the Foundation of the Islamic Centre of Thailand, in Bangkok, Thailand, Jul 10, 2022.
Members of the Ahmadia Muslim Community of Mexico attend Eid-ul-Azha morning prayers, which is celebrated around the world, in Mexico City, Mexico Jul 9, 2022.
A sacrificial sheep jumps up from a pen at a market during the holiday of Kurban Ait, also known as Eid-ul-Azha, near Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan July 9, 2022
