Muslim celebrates Eid-ul-Azha in some parts of the world

Muslims in parts of the world have attended prayers, sacrificed animals, and celebrated the first day of Eid-ul-Azha on Saturday. One of Islam's two main festivals, Eid-ul-Azha marks the climax of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Muslims sacrifice animals to commemorate the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son on Allah's command and Allah's decision to spare him. The meat from the sacrifices is often distributed to friends and family, and donated to the poor.