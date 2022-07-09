Muslim celebrates Eid-ul-Azha in some parts of the world
Published: 09 Jul 2022 04:34 PM BdST
Updated: 09 Jul 2022 04:34 PM BdST
Muslims in parts of the world have attended prayers, sacrificed animals, and celebrated the first day of Eid-ul-Azha on Saturday. One of Islam's two main festivals, Eid-ul-Azha marks the climax of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Muslims sacrifice animals to commemorate the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son on Allah's command and Allah's decision to spare him. The meat from the sacrifices is often distributed to friends and family, and donated to the poor.
-
Muslims pray during the Eid-ul-Azha celebrations at the newly built Ali Jim'ale Mosque in Mogadishu, Somalia Jul 9, 2022. Reuters
-
People pray on the first day of Muslim holiday of Eid-ul-Azha outside the Ayasofya-i Kebir Camii or Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey July 9, 2022. REUTERS
-
Muslims attend an Eid-ul-Azha prayer at a public park, outside El-Seddik Mosque in Cairo, Egypt, Jul 9, 2022. Reuters
-
Palestinians celebrate on the first day of Muslim holiday of Eid-ul-Azha on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City
-
An imam gives a sermon for the Eid-ul-Azha prayer at Al-Nuri mosque in Mosul, Iraq Jul 9, 2022. Reuters
-
Taliban fighters greet each other outside the Shah-e Doh Shamshira Mosque, on the first day of Eid-ul-Azha, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jul 9, 2022. Reuters
-
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad attends Eid-ul-Azha prayers at Sahabi Abdallah bin Abbas mosque in Aleppo, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on Jul 9, 2022. SANA/Handout via Reuters
-
A trader tries to hold an animal at a livestock market during Eid-ul-Azha, the Muslim festival of sacrifice in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jul 9, 2022. Reuters
-
Palestinians pray on the first day of Muslim holiday of Eid-ul-Azha on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, Jul 9, 2022. Reuters
-
Iraqi women exchange greetings after Eid-ul-Azha prayers in Abu Hanifa mosque in the Adhamiya district of Baghdad, Iraq, Jul 9, 2022. Reuters