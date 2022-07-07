Warsaw confirms detention of Polish scientist in Iran
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Jul 2022 07:20 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2022 07:29 PM BdST
Poland confirmed on Thursday that a Polish scientist had been arrested in Iran and said it was working to secure his return home, after Tehran announced the arrest of several foreigners that it accused of spying.
Iranian state television reported on Wednesday that its Revolutionary Guards had arrested the foreigners for acts that included taking soil samples in restricted areas.
The Iranian report identified one of those arrested as a Polish scientist named Maciej Walczak, and another as Giles Whittaker, the second-ranking diplomat at the British embassy. Britain has denied one of its diplomats was detained.
A statement from the Polish foreign ministry confirmed the arrest of a Polish "recognised scientist", giving no further details about his identity.
"From the very beginning, the consular services are in constant contact with our citizen and his family, the detainee has been granted legal aid," the Polish foreign ministry said in a statement on its website.
"Consular and diplomatic actions are taken to enable our citizen to return to Poland as soon as possible. We are also coordinating our further steps with allied countries."
The Iranian TV report included footage purportedly showing Walczak and three colleagues collecting earth samples after visiting Iran on a scientific exchange programme. It said their sample collection also coincided with a missile test in Iran's southern Kerman province.
Iranian state TV identified a third person arrested as the husband of Austria's cultural attache in Iran, but Austria denied that Iran had detained any relatives of its diplomats.
"All of our staff and their relatives in Tehran are fine. No one has been detained or arrested," a spokesperson for the Austrian Foreign Ministry said.
- 'Toxic' Johnson should be replaced immediately: Conservatives
- Russia joins G20 meeting overshadowed by conflict
- Israel asks Saudis to let Makkah pilgrims fly direct from Tel Aviv
- 'Eccentric to change govt now': Johnson
- Reaction to Johnson’s resignation
- Johnson appoints new ministers
- UK PM Boris Johnson will resign
- Russia says it destroyed 2 US HIMARS in Ukraine
- ‘Eccentric to change government’: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation speech
- 'Them's the breaks', UK's Johnson says as he sets out exit
- Reaction to Boris Johnson's resignation
- UK PM Johnson expresses regret he cannot remain as prime minister
- Angry and isolated, Boris Johnson lost his popular touch
- Johnson, preparing to resign, appoints new ministers
Most Read
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Motorcycles banned from launches during Eid-ul-Azha
- Life in Dhaka takes a hit as blackouts are back with vengeance
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- A BGB woman gives birth near Padma Bridge toll plaza
- Boris Johnson quits as UK prime minister, dragged down by scandals
- Ex-BCL leader sets himself on fire at Press Club in Dhaka
- Henolux owner Nurul Amin’s rise: from homeopathy to skin-whitening creams
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Russia warns humanity at risk if West seeks to punish it over Ukraine