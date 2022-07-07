Johnson, preparing to resign, appoints new ministers
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Jul 2022 05:22 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2022 05:22 PM BdST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, expected to resign in just over an hour, started appointing new ministers to his cabinet on Thursday, including a third education secretary in three days.
Johnson, who has been forced to step down after his ministers and Conservative lawmakers quit or withdrew their support, appointed Greg Clark as 'levelling up' secretary and James Cleverly to the post of education minister.
Reflecting the turmoil playing out at the heart of British power, Johnson had moved Nadhim Zahawi from education secretary to run the finance ministry on Tuesday night. By Wednesday Zahawi had told Johnson to quit and by Thursday he went public with that call.
The prime minister also appointed Michelle Donelan as minister for education, to replace Zahawi, on Tuesday evening, but she had quit by Thursday morning, saying Johnson needed to go.
- UK PM Boris Johnson will resign
- Russia says it destroyed 2 US HIMARS in Ukraine
- Women to have a say in bishop appointments
- Blinken to seek G20 pressure on Russia to open sea lanes
- Finland, Sweden sign protocol to join NATO
- Russia shells Donetsk after seizing Luhansk
- Imminent heatwaves to scorch northern China
- Israeli PM to push France on Iran
- UK PM Johnson expected to resign on Thursday, to make a statement
- Isolating the Taliban: How young landmine victims may be collateral damage
- UK's Johnson digs in as ministers desert government
- Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says
- Heads of MI5, FBI give joint warning of growing threat from China
- Cost-of-living crisis driving 'breathtaking' surge in extreme poverty: UNDP
Most Read
- Life in Dhaka takes a hit as blackouts are back with vengeance
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Motorcycles banned from launches during Eid-ul-Azha
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- A BGB woman gives birth near Padma Bridge toll plaza
- Ex-BCL leader sets himself on fire at Press Club in Dhaka
- Henolux owner Nurul Amin’s rise: from homeopathy to skin-whitening creams
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Grim power outlook as Hasina flags surging cost amid energy crisis
- Facing labour shortages, Germany sweetens immigration offer