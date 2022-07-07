Johnson, preparing to resign, appoints new ministers

Johnson, who has been forced to step down after his ministers and Conservative lawmakers quit or withdrew their support, appointed Greg Clark as 'levelling up' secretary and James Cleverly to the post of education minister.

Reflecting the turmoil playing out at the heart of British power, Johnson had moved Nadhim Zahawi from education secretary to run the finance ministry on Tuesday night. By Wednesday Zahawi had told Johnson to quit and by Thursday he went public with that call.

The prime minister also appointed Michelle Donelan as minister for education, to replace Zahawi, on Tuesday evening, but she had quit by Thursday morning, saying Johnson needed to go.