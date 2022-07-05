Makkah greets Muslim pilgrims for first post-pandemic Hajj
Published: 05 Jul 2022 12:57 PM BdST
Updated: 05 Jul 2022 12:57 PM BdST
Wrapped in white robes, with some carrying umbrellas against the burning desert sun, Muslim pilgrims began perfoming Hajj in droves after two years of major disruption caused by the COVID pandemic.
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque as Saudi Arabia welcomes back pilgrims for the 2022 Hajj season, after the kingdom barred foreign travellers over the last two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, Jul 1, 2022. Reuters
Muslim pilgrims visit Mount Al-Noor, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hira cave, in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, Jul 4, 2022. Reuters
A Muslim pilgrim cries next to the Station of Ibrahim "Maqam Ibrahim" in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia Jul 1, 2022. Reuters
Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Al-Noor, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hira cave, in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia July 4, 2022. Reuters
A Muslim pilgrim prays on the Mount Al-Noor, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hira cave, near the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia Jul 4, 2022. Reuters
Volunteer Abdulrahman al Maani distributes watermelon to pilgrims leaving for Makkah for Hajj, in Maan, Jordan, Jun 28, 2022. Reuters
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia Jul 1, 2022. Reuters