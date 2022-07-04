Putin will not congratulate Biden on July 4, Kremlin says
Published: 04 Jul 2022 04:03 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2022 04:03 PM BdST
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not congratulate his US counterpart Joe Biden on Monday's US Independence Day because of Washington's "unfriendly" actions towards Moscow, the Kremlin said.
"Congratulations this year can hardly be considered appropriate," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. "The United States' unfriendly policies are the reason."
