Al Jazeera reporter likely killed by unintentional gunfire from Israeli positions, US says
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jul 2022 09:33 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2022 09:33 PM BdST
Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was likely killed by unintentional gunfire from Israeli positions, but independent investigators could not reach a definitive conclusion about the origin of the bullet that struck her, the US State Department said on Monday.
Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American, was killed on May 11 during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank.
The US Security Coordinator (USSC), after summarising investigations by both the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Palestinian Authority, concluded that gunfire from Israeli positions was likely responsible for Abu Akleh's death, the State Department said.
"The USSC found no reason to believe that this was intentional but rather the result of tragic circumstances during an IDF-led military operation against factions of Palestinian Islamic Jihad," the State Department said in a statement.
In forensic analysis by third-party examiners overseen by the USSC, however, ballistic experts determined the bullet was badly damaged which prevented a clear conclusion as to its origin, the State Department said.
Palestinians have said the Israeli military deliberately killed Abu Akleh. Israel has denied this, saying she may have been hit by errant army fire or by a bullet from one of the Palestinian gunmen who were clashing with its forces at the scene. Read full story
The death of Abu Akleh, and feuding between the sides over the circumstances, have overshadowed a visit by US President Joe Biden due this month.
- UN finds 'probable' mass graves in Libya
- Putin will not congratulate Biden on Jul 4: Kremlin
- Belarus leader stands with Russia in campaign
- Several hit by gunshots in Copenhagen shopping mall
- Russian ship carrying Ukrainian grain detained by Turkey: Ukraine
- Floods hit Australia, forcing evacuations
- Moscow blames Ukraine for deaths in south Russian city
- Russia says it now has full control of Luhansk
- UN rights mission finds 'probable' mass graves in Libya
- China retrieves dozen bodies after Typhoon Chaba sinks ship
- A polarised US celebrates Independence Day
- Russian cosmonauts celebrate capture of Ukraine's Luhansk region in space
- Putin will not congratulate Biden on July 4, Kremlin says
- Kyoto's love-hate relationship with tourists endures as yen weakens
Most Read
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Biman Bangladesh jets collide again at Dhaka airport
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Amin Hilaly, ‘missing’ real estate boss named in NSU graft case, is found in Savar
- Bangladesh state minister apologises for power cuts fuelled by gas shortage
- Bangladesh’s exports climb to record $52bn in FY22
- Fire at Meghna Group packaging factory under control after 3.5 hours
- Ex-BCL leader sets himself on fire at Press Club in Dhaka
- Bangladesh suspends funds for 'less important' projects as austerity drive ramps up