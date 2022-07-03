Home > World

Ukraine hits Russian base in occupied Melitopol, exiled mayor says

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Jul 2022 12:24 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2022 12:24 PM BdST

Ukrainian forces hit a Russian base with over 30 strikes in the Russian-occupied southern city of Melitopol, the city's exiled Ukrainian mayor said on Sunday.

Russia's RIA news agency reported Ukraine had hit the area of Melitopol where the city's airport is located, but did not specify what had been hit.

Reuters was not able to verify the reports.

