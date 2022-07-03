Home > World

Several hit by gunshots at shopping mall in Copenhagen: Danish police

Published: 03 Jul 2022 11:37 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2022 11:37 PM BdST

Danish police said several people had been hit by gunshots at a shopping mall in the capital Copenhagen on Sunday.

Copenhagen police tweeted that officers had been sent to the mall after reports of a shooting. They advised people inside the mall to stay put and await police assistance.

