Several hit by gunshots at shopping mall in Copenhagen: Danish police
>>Reuters
Published: 03 Jul 2022 11:37 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2022 11:37 PM BdST
Danish police said several people had been hit by gunshots at a shopping mall in the capital Copenhagen on Sunday.
Copenhagen police tweeted that officers had been sent to the mall after reports of a shooting. They advised people inside the mall to stay put and await police assistance.
