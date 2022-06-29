Millions risk undernourishment as wheat prices surge, FAO and OECD warn
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Jun 2022 08:06 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2022 08:06 PM BdST
The war in Ukraine that has stalled its wheat exports will keep global prices high into the 2022/23 season, putting millions more people at risk of undernourishment, the United Nations' food agency and the OECD said on Wednesday.
Ukraine and Russia are the world's first and fifth largest wheat exporters accounting for 20 percent and 10 percent of global sales, respectively, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the closure of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, nearly halted exports.
Grain exports from Ukraine are only 20 percent of capacity as alterative channels, such as rail and road, are not as efficient as maritime routes, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said.
FAO/OECD projections suggest that 2022/23 wheat prices could be 19 percent above pre-war levels if Ukraine fully loses its export capacity and 34 percent higher if in addition Russia's exports are reduced by half. The 2022/23 season starts July 1 in the northern hemisphere.
"With food security already under pressure the consequences would be dire, especially for the most vulnerable," OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said during a presentation of the FAO/OECD Agricultural Outlook 2022-2031.
Some 20 million tonnes of grain have to leave Ukraine by the end of next month to make room for this year's crops and avoid food shortages in Africa, the European Commission said last month. Diplomatic talks are ongoing to open up an alternative sea route.
If Russian exports were affected, undernourishment would increase by about 1 percent globally in 2022/23, equivalent to between about eight and 13 million people, depending on the assumed severity of the export reduction, the FAO said in a separate study.
A scenario simulating a severe export shortfall from Ukraine and Russia continuing in 2022/23 and 2023/24, and assuming no global production response, suggests an increase in the number of undernourished by close to 19 million people in 2023/24.
- Bodies of 20 migrants found in Libyan desert
- Millions risk undernourishment as wheat prices surge: UN
- NATO invites Finland, Sweden to join
- Rajasthan bans public gatherings after Hindu man’s murder
- UK sanctions Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin
- Turkey clears way for Finland, Sweden to join NATO
- Sex trafficking: Ghislaine Maxwell jailed for 20 years
- Asylum applications in EU last year up a third from 2020
- Britain sanctions Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin
- Russian missiles rain down on Ukraine as West pledges enduring support
- Sweden, Finland on course to join NATO as Russia, China focus allies
- 'Russian Salad' on the menu at NATO summit cafe in Madrid raises eyebrows
- Police in northwest India ban public gatherings, suspend internet after Hindu man slain
- Egyptian court sentences 10 to death on terrorism charges
Most Read
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim arrested in Saudi Arabia for begging
- Padma Bridge's screws couldn't have been removed by hand: CID
- Tensions rise in Indian town after killing of Hindu man
- Bangladesh signs Tk 92bn deal with Japan for metro rail linking Dhaka's east to west
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
- Man arrested after video of manipulating Padma Bridge bolts goes viral
- Bangladesh bans motorcycles from Padma Bridge after congestion
- Adity Sarker, a doctor, dies from self-inflicted burn wounds
- Govt to start collecting tolls on Bangabandhu Expressway on Jul 1
- Outrage as Hindu college principal is forced to wear garland of shoes in Bangladesh