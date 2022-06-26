Filipina wins transgender pageant in Thailand
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Jun 2022 11:42 AM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2022 11:42 AM BdST
Filipina Fuschia Anne Ravena was crowned Miss International Queen 2022 on Saturday at a contest in Thailand billed as the world's largest and most popular transgender pageant.
The 27-year-old business owner beat 22 other contestants for the crown, with the second and third place going to contestants from Colombia and France, respectively.
"My first message to everyone is to spread love and peace and unity because that is the most important thing that we do as of the moment and what's happening in the world right now," said Ravena who wore a glittery-silver evening gown.
The pageant, which was halted for almost two years because of the pandemic, resumed in the Thai seaside town of Pattaya during Pride Month to also celebrate gender equality, said Alisa Phanthusak, the CEO of Miss Tiffany Show, the organiser.
The contest, which brings together transgender people from around the world, was launched over a decade ago to help transgender women feel more accepted by society.
Thailand has one of Asia's most open and visible lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) communities, adding to its image of tolerance and attraction as a liberal holiday destination for foreign tourists.
But activists say Thai laws and institutions have yet to reflect changing social attitudes and still discriminate against LGBT+ people and same-sex couples.
- G7 summit kicks off
- Johnson seeks to stay in power till mid-2030s
- Putin promises Belarus nuclear-capable missiles
- Commonwealth ends summit with call for action on climate change
- Migrants piled together at Melilla border fence
- Ukraine confirms fall of Sievierodonetsk
- Protesters stand against abortion ban in Texas
- 2 killed in Oslo gay bar shooting
- Indonesia president to visit Ukraine, Russia on peace-building mission
- Ukraine suffers major setback after fall of Sievierodonetsk
- Conservative US justices show maximalism on guns and abortion
- Boris Johnson seeks to stay in power until the mid-2030s
- Putin promises Belarus nuclear-capable missiles to counter 'aggressive' West
- Taliban calls for release of frozen funds after deadly earthquake
Most Read
- Hasina, Saima take selfie with Padma Bridge amid celebrations
- US congratulates Bangladesh on Padma Bridge
- The dawn of a new age: A Bangladesh bridge redefines connectivity to drive economy
- Bangladeshi migrant deported from Singapore over 'misleading public posts'
- Bagerhat farmers expect days of middlemen to be over after Padma Bridge opens
- River transporters stare into an unknown future as Bangladesh’s longest bridge appears
- Padma Multipurpose Bridge, the longest in Bangladesh, at a glance
- Padma Bridge opens a new horizon for tourism in Bangladesh
- Much-cherished Padma Bridge is about to open to traffic. Is Dhaka prepared for extra pressure on its roads?
- ‘It feels like Eid’: Bangladeshis rejoice at launch of Padma Bridge