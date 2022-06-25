US, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and United Kingdom form Pacific group
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jun 2022 11:54 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2022 12:25 PM BdST
The United States, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United Kingdom launched an informal group aimed at boosting economic and diplomatic ties with Pacific island nations, the White House said on Friday.
The Biden administration has vowed to commit more resources to the Indo-Pacific as China seeks to boost economic, military and police links with Pacific island nations hungry for foreign investment.
The group, dubbed Partners in the Blue Pacific (PBP), will seek to support Pacific regionalism and strengthen economic ties between the Pacific islands and the rest of the world.
"We are united in our shared determination to support a region that benefits the peoples of the Pacific. We are also united in how we realise this vision -- according to principles of Pacific regionalism, sovereignty, transparency, accountability, and most of all, led and guided by the Pacific Islands," the White House said.
White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday he expects more high-level US officials to visit Pacific island countries as Washington steps up its engagement to counter China in the strategically important region.
Campbell said the United States needed more diplomatic facilities across the region, and more contact with Pacific island countries that at times "receive lesser attention."
- Disney, other US companies offer abortion travel benefit
- 2 dead, 14 wounded in Norway nightclub shooting
- US House passes gun-safety legislation
- 18 migrants die during mass crossing into Spanish enclave
- Findings suggest journalist killed by Israeli forces: UN
- Ukraine loses key town to Russia
- Prince Charles expresses deep sorrow over slavery
- Ukrainians set to quit embattled Sievierodonetsk
- Ukraine forces ordered to withdraw from key battleground city
- Vatican praises US court abortion decision, saying it challenges world
- Tycoon appointed crisis-hit Sri Lanka's minister for investment promotion
- Where abortion is still legal in the US after the fall of Roe v Wade
- US House passes gun-safety legislation as court expands gun rights
- Disney, other US companies offer abortion travel benefit after Roe decision
Most Read
- Bangladeshi migrant deported from Singapore over 'misleading public posts'
- Padma Multipurpose Bridge, the longest in Bangladesh, at a glance
- River transporters stare into an unknown future as Bangladesh’s longest bridge appears
- Dhaka improves ranking to become 7th least liveable city in the world: EIU
- Much-cherished Padma Bridge is about to open to traffic. Is Dhaka prepared for extra pressure on its roads?
- They gave up homes and livelihoods for Bangladesh's longest bridge. How are they doing now?
- US congratulates Bangladesh on Padma Bridge
- The dawn of a new age: A Bangladesh bridge redefines connectivity to drive economy
- Hasina leads celebrations over the opening of Padma Bridge
- Bright future beckons for Bangladesh as trailblazing Padma Bridge opens Saturday