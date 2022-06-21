Biden raises pay for firefighters battling 'increasingly destructive' blazes
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jun 2022 05:28 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2022 05:28 PM BdST
US President Joe Biden's administration announced on Tuesday a temporary pay raise for federal wildland firefighters, saying they were facing longer, more severe fires partly due to climate change and their pay has lagged that of others.
Firefighters across the United States have battled record-breaking forest fires in recent years and the administration said investing in the wildland firefighting workforce was a matter of national security.
"Shifting development patterns, land and fire management decisions, and climate change have turned fire 'seasons' into fire 'years' in which increasingly destructive fires are exceeding available Federal firefighting resources," the administration said.
The pay increase as well as new mental wellness and health support were being funded by $600 million from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The temporary pay increases will put retroactive pay, from Oct 1, 2021, into wildland firefighters' pockets, the administration said.
It did not say how many firefighters would benefit from the plan but said that last year, the administration increased the mininum wage for some 11,300 wildland firefighters.
In June last year, Biden raised the pay of federal firefighters to at least $15 an hour from $13 and announced that bonuses would be paid for those working on the front lines.
In November 2021, Biden signed into law a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that would create jobs by dispersing billions of dollars to state and local governments to fix crumbling bridges and roads and by expanding broadband internet access to millions of Americans.
- Spain's green energy plan leaves needy cold
- Mekong villagers land heaviest ever freshwater fish
- Zelensky defiant as Russia intensifies attacks
- EU split over fertiliser plants in poorer nations
- Italian lawmaker accuses own party of 'immaturity' over Ukraine
- Russia passes Saudi as top China oil supplier in May
- Dark web poses risk for athletes looking for drugs
- Syrian refugee brings the taste of home to Gaza
- Biden raises pay for firefighters battling 'increasingly destructive' blazes
- Opposition parties say 'arrogant' Macron must compromise to win support
- Ukraine on course for EU candidacy at summit, EU says
- Ministers in outgoing Israeli government vow to block Netanyahu comeback
- Gunmen kill eight, kidnap 38 in Nigeria church attacks
- UAE to build Red Sea port in Sudan in $6 billion investment package
Most Read
- Flood-hit Sylhet MAG Osmani Airport to resume services after two more days
- Bangladesh suspends SSC, equivalent exams over floods
- Mohiuddin Ahmed, first diplomat in Europe to pledge allegiance to Bangladesh in 1971, dies aged 80
- Build infrastructure with floods in mind: Hasina
- BRTC to launch AC buses on 23 routes via Padma Bridge on Jun 26
- Bangladesh deploys army for flood rescue, relief efforts
- Toll waived to cross three bridges on Padma Bridge inauguration day
- Bangladesh military scrambles to reach millions marooned after deadly flooding
- Hit by floods, people go hungry for days in northern Bangladesh district
- Heavy rains waterlog Chattogram, leaving Mayor Rezaul's house flooded