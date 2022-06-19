Russian missiles destroy fuel depot in east Ukraine, killing one
Reuters
Published: 19 Jun 2022 01:37 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2022 01:38 PM BdST
A fuel storage depot in the eastern Ukrainian town of Novomoskovsk exploded on Sunday, killing one and injuring two, after earlier being hit with three Russian missiles, the head of the regional administration said in an online message.
Eleven people were injured in the strike itself, Valentyn Reznichenko had said on Saturday.
Firefighters were still trying to put out a fire from the missile strike, some 14 hours after the depot was hit, Reznichenko said early on Sunday.
Novomoskovsk lies just to the northeast of Dnipro, the regional capital.
