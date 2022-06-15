Suspects confess to killing British journalist and Brazilian guide: Band News
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jun 2022 11:40 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2022 11:40 PM BdST
Brazilian suspects in the disappearance of British journalist Dom Phillips and his Brazilian guide Bruno Pereira have confessed to killing and dismembering the men, local broadcaster Band News reported on Wednesday.
The federal police had said in a statement on Wednesday they were still searching for Phillips and Pereira in what they described as a homicide investigation, following the arrest of two suspects in the case. Reuters witnesses saw police take one of the suspects out on the river where the men vanished.
