Former British soldier killed fighting for Ukraine
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Jun 2022 12:47 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2022 12:47 AM BdST
A former British soldier has been killed fighting for Ukraine in the city of Sievierodonetsk, his family said on social media, and a senior Ukrainian official praised him as a "true hero".
Jordan Gatley left the British Army in March, his family said, and went to Ukraine to help in the fight against the Russian invasion.
The family said it had received the news on Friday that he had been shot and killed.
The eastern city is the epicentre of intense fighting to control the country's Donbas region.
"He loved his job and we are so proud of him," his family said in a Facebook post. "He truly was a hero and will forever be in our hearts."
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak paid tribute to Gatley, saying it took a lot of courage to travel far from home to defend beliefs.
"Just because the heart says so. Because you can't stand the evil. Jordan Gatley was a true hero. We will always remember his contribution to the protection of Ukraine and the free world," Podolyak wrote in a Twitter post.
Britain's Foreign Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Ukraine."
The Ukrainian Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a written request for comment.
- Quebec focuses on French speaking immigrants
- Climate change is Asia's biggest security threat: Fiji
- US to pay bill for New Mexico wildfire recovery: Biden
- Iran, Venezuela sign 20-year cooperation plan
- Russian-held Ukraine scheming to sell grain to North America
- 2 die in protests over anti-Muslim comments in India
- 24 more children die in Mariupol
- SE Asian defence pact can help region manage tensions
- No pardon for Britons sentenced to death, pro-Russian separatist leader says
- Russia says it destroyed depot with Western weapons in Ukraine
- Bangladesh MP demands motion condemning BJP leaders’ comments about Islam
- Quebec focuses on French speaking immigrants as companies plea for workers
- Sri Lanka is open to buying Russian oil, PM tells AP
- French go to polls to give Macron working majority or not
Most Read
- BNP chief Khaleda undergoes angioplasty with stenting after ‘mild’ heart attack
- Jun 25 SSC exam rescheduled to Jun 24 for Padma Bridge inauguration: Dipu Moni
- MP Bahar is defiant after EC orders him to leave Cumilla before city polls
- Bangladesh appoints Abdur Rouf Talukder as central bank governor
- Bangladesh reports 109 new COVID cases, no deaths
- FDI in Bangladesh rose to $2.9bn in 2021, around pre-pandemic level: UNCTAD
- Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing
- RAB arrests RSRM boss Maksudur Rahman, a loan defaulter
- Doctors to keep Khaleda Zia under observation for 72 hours in hospital
- Indian officials step up arrests, demolish houses to stop unrest over anti-Islam remarks