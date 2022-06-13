After criticism over China, UN rights chief declines second term
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Jun 2022 03:57 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2022 03:57 PM BdST
The United Nations human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, indicated on Monday that she would not seek a second term, the surprise announcement coming in a wide-ranging speech to the Geneva-based Human Rights Council.
Bachelet made a trip to China last month for which she was criticised by rights groups as well as some Western governments, including the United States, who said conditions Chinese authorities imposed on the visit did not enable a complete and independent assessment of the rights environment.
"As my term as High Commissioner draws to a close, this Council's milestone fiftieth session will be the last which I brief," she said, without giving a reason.
Some diplomats said they had expected Bachelet, a former president of Chile who is seen as close to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, to stay on after her term expires later this year. There was murmuring in the Geneva Council room when she made the announcement.
In the same speech, she said her office was working on an updated assessment of the human rights situation in China's western region of Xinjiang, where there are widespread allegations that mostly Muslim Uyghur people have been unlawfully detained, mistreated and forced to work.
China denies all accusations of abuse in Xinjiang.
"It will be shared with the government for factual comments before publication," she said of her report, without giving a timeline.
- Biden to travel to Saudi, Israel next month
- Global nuclear arsenal to grow: think-tank
- Russia says it destroyed arms depot in Ukraine
- Quebec focuses on French speaking immigrants
- Climate change is Asia's biggest security threat: Fiji
- US to pay bill for New Mexico wildfire recovery: Biden
- Iran, Venezuela sign 20-year cooperation plan
- Russian-held Ukraine scheming to sell grain to North America
- South Korea steps up to a fearful new world
- Biden to travel to Saudi Arabia, Israel next month
- Security trumps obesity in Britain's first food strategy
- Impact of strike by South Korean truckers on autos, steel, others
- Kurdish tensions stymie Iraqi region's gas export ambitions
- What next? Ukraine's allies divided over Russia endgame
Most Read
- FDI in Bangladesh rose to $2.9bn in 2021, around pre-pandemic level: UNCTAD
- BNP chief Khaleda undergoes angioplasty with stenting after ‘mild’ heart attack
- Bangladesh reports 109 new COVID cases, no deaths
- Jun 25 SSC exam rescheduled to Jun 24 for Padma Bridge inauguration: Dipu Moni
- Convicted of scam, Destiny MD Rafiqul’s wife Farah Diba lands in jail
- EC can't compel Cumilla MP Bahar to leave constituency, says CEC Awal
- Tk 6m tourist project pits Garos against Forest Department in Madhupur
- MPs censure Finance Minister Kamal for offering amnesty to money launderers
- Global nuclear arsenal to grow for first time since Cold War: think-tank
- HC to resume hearing Dr Kamal’s Tk 60m tax dodge challenge Tuesday