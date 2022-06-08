Car drives into a crowd in Berlin shopping street, one dead
Published: 08 Jun 2022 03:35 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2022 04:41 PM BdST
A car drove into a crowd of people in western Berlin on Wednesday, killing one person and smashing through a shop window, police said, in a district of the German capital popular with tourists and shoppers.
More than a dozen people were injured, a police spokesperson said at the scene. Some injuries were serious, a spokesperson for the fire service added.
"A man is believed to have driven into a group of people. It is not yet known whether it was an accident or a deliberate act," police said, adding that the driver had been detained at the scene.
First responders work at the scene where a car crashed into a group of people near Breitscheidplatz in Berlin, Germany, June 8, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Investigators were looking into whether the incident was a deliberate attack or possibly an accident with a medical cause, a police spokesperson said.
Blankets covered what appeared to be a body in a cordoned-off area guarded by police, Reuters images showed. A small, silver coloured Renault car was lodged inside a shop after smashing through a plate glass window.
The incident took place next to the war-ravaged Gedaechtniskirche church, one of Berlin's best-known landmarks.
A police officer speaks on the phone near the car at crashed into a group of people and ended up in a storefront, injuring dozens and killing at least one, at Tauentzien Strasse near Kaiser Wilhelm Gedaedtniskirche church in Berlin, Germany Jun 8, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
The site, on a shopping street near a McDonald's restaurant, was cordoned off. Bystanders looked up at a helicopter circling above.
The incident took place near the scene of a fatal attack on Dec. 19, 2016, when Anis Amri, a failed Tunisian asylum seeker with Islamist links, hijacked a truck, killed the driver and then plowed it into a crowded western Berlin Christmas market, killing 11 more people and injuring dozens of others.
Amri then fled to Italy, where Italian police shot him dead.
