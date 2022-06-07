Russia punishes officers after conscripts were sent to Ukraine, prosecutor says
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Jun 2022 06:49 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2022 06:49 PM BdST
Russia has prosecuted around a dozen army officers after hundreds of conscripts were sent to fight in Ukraine, a military prosecutor said on Tuesday.
President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly denied that Russia is using conscripts, young men who are drafted by the state to serve in the army, saying only professional soldiers and officers are taking part in its military operation.
However the defence ministry acknowledged in March that some had been mistakenly sent to fight.
"According to supervision of the Western Military District ... about 600 conscript soldiers were drawn into the special military operation, all of whom returned as soon as possible," prosecutor Arthur Yegiev said, speaking to Russia's upper house of parliament.
The officers who allowed this to happen have faced disciplinary proceedings including the prospect of dismissal, he said, without giving any more details.
The issue of conscripts' involvement in the war is highly sensitive in Russia. Although Russia has stopped publishing statistics about how many of its soldiers have died in Ukraine, estimates have run into the thousands.
Some associations representing mothers of Russian soldiers have raised concerns about conscripts being drafted to fight despite a lack of adequate training. All sides in the Ukraine conflict have systems of conscription, where young men are required by law to do military service.
Moscow, which sent thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24, says that it is engaged in a "special military operation" to demilitarise its neighbouring country and rid it of dangerous nationalists threatening its Russian-speaking population.
Ukraine and its allies dismiss Russia's claims as a baseless pretext to launch an unprovoked war of aggression that has killed thousands, flattened cities, and driven more than 6 million people to flee abroad.
- UK PM Johnson vows to 'get on with the job'
- Italian police seize tonnes of cocaine from Colombian gang
- US wins authority to seize Russian oligarch's planes
- Teacher, teen among hundreds of Americans hit by gunfire
- Prince Louis steals the show at Queen's Jubilee
- China warns Canada over air patrols
- Global hunger fight means no biofuel
- Australia PM signals stronger ties with Indonesia
- Ukraine grain exports capped at 2m tonnes/month if ports remain blocked
- Biden waives solar panel tariffs for four countries, invokes defence law
- World must tell Taliban it's going in wrong direction, says German foreign minister
- Nigeria church attack killed 22, injured 50: official
- South Africa 'taken aback' by Ryanair's Afrikaans test to prove nationality
- Famine risk rises in Somalia as rains fail, food prices soar: UN
Most Read
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end
- Bangladesh raises wholesale gas prices by 22.78%
- SANEM’s Selim Raihan wants govt to adapt to new way of thinking about mega projects
- Bangladesh to import rice privately amid rising prices, says food minister
- Taka slips further against dollar, reference rate at Tk 91.95
- Bangladesh central bank allows taka exchange rate to float against the dollar
- At least $8.3m apparels were waiting for export at fire-ravaged Bangladesh depot
- Prince Louis steals the show at Queen's Jubilee
- US wins authority to seize Russian oligarch's planes
- Explosives inspector, BM Container Depot contradict over authorisation for chemical storage