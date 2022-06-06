Prince Louis steals the show at Queen's Jubilee

Crowds of royal fans cheered the appearance of Queen Elizabeth of the United Kingdom on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, flanked by her heir Prince Charles and two other future kings during her Platinum Jubilee. Another star of the Jubilee was 4-year-old Prince Louis, the youngest son of Prince William, who earlier screamed at an airforce flypast. On Sunday he pulled faces at his mother and tried to stop her talking. He was also bounced on the knee of his grandfather Charles, while looking bored.