Driver killed, eight injured in train accident in China
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jun 2022 05:58 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2022 05:58 PM BdST
A passenger train accident in southwestern China on Saturday killed the driver and injured eight people, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
As the Guangzhou-bound train was about to enter a tunnel in Guizhou province, it ploughed into debris deposited on the tracks by a mudslide, derailing two carriages and killing the driver, CCTV reported.
Of the eight injured, seven were passengers and one was a member of the train staff. All other 136 passengers were safe.
The derailed train is a D-class train service that moves at a slower speed than the country's fastest G-class high-speed trains.
The accident on Saturday morning happened during a long-weekend which typically sees heavier passenger flows as people take advantage of the public holiday to travel inter-city.
China's rail network, with an operating route length of about 150,000 km, is the second largest in the world.
