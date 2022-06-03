US says some Indian officials ignoring or supporting attacks on minorities
>>Reuters
Published: 03 Jun 2022 02:36 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jun 2022 02:36 PM BdST
Some officials in India are ignoring or even supporting rising attacks on people and places of worship in the country, a US official said late on Thursday after the release of a report on religious freedom globally in 2021.
The report said attacks on members of religious minority communities, including killings, assaults, and intimidation, had occurred throughout last year in India. These included cow vigilantism - assaults on non-Hindus for allegedly slaughtering cows or trading in beef.
Most Hindus, who account for about 80% of India's 1.35 billion people, consider cows sacred. Many states ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party have enacted laws or toughened old ones against slaughtering cows.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the report showed religious freedom and the rights of religious minorities were under threat around the world.
"For example, in India, the world's largest democracy and home to a great diversity of faiths, we've seen rising attacks on people and places of worship," Blinken said.
Rashad Hussain, who leads the US State Department's efforts to monitor religious freedom around the world, said some Indian officials were "ignoring or even supporting rising attacks on people and places of worship".
India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has previously pushed back against any commentary from outside on internal affairs, especially from the United States.
Disputes between religious communities in India over places of worship have flared ever since the country won independence from British rule in 1947, but they have become more common in recent years. Muslims make up around 13% of India's population.
- Food prices dip in May, cereal output set to decline: UN
- It’s Türkiye, not Turkey anymore
- Some Indians ignoring or supporting attacks on minorities: US
- Zelensky eyes 'inflection point' in war
- Putin clings to semblance of normality
- Russia ships 'stolen' wheat to Syria: Ukraine
- Cotton rally squeezes Asian garment makers
- Muslim Crimea battalion yearns for lost homeland
- Food prices dip in May, cereal output set to decline, UN agency says
- US says some Indian officials ignoring or supporting attacks on minorities
- Indian traditions entwine with trees in green drive to revive land
- Russian Pacific fleet begins week-long exercises with more than 40 vessels
- Burger King caught in complex legal web, thwarting Russia exit
- Ukraine waits for West to tip balance against Russia after 100 days of war
Most Read
- Bangladesh central bank allows taka exchange rate to float against the dollar
- Bangladesh orders banks to launch digital microcredit services
- Bangladesh eyes payment systems of Hong Kong, Singapore as alternative to SWIFT to save dollars
- Even with floating forex system, taka devalued against US dollar again
- Pakistan central bank reserves fall $366 million to $9.7 billion
- UN recognises Turkey rebranding itself as Türkiye
- Two passengers held with $230,000 at Dhaka airport
- British-Bangladeshi Nadia Samdani, an art patron, receives MBE in Queen’s Birthday Honours
- Two killed in Kashmir in wave of assassinations
- Three people dead after shooting in Iowa church parking lot