First cargo ship leaves Mariupol since Russia took the city
>> Reuters
Published: 31 May 2022 12:58 PM BdST Updated: 31 May 2022 12:58 PM BdST
A ship has left the Ukrainian port of Mariupol for the first time since Russia took the city and is headed east to Russia with a load of metal, the Russian-backed separatist leader of the Ukrainian breakaway region of Donetsk said on Tuesday.
Ukraine said the shipment of metal to Russia from Mariupol, whose capture gave Moscow an overland bridge linking mainland Russia and pro-Russian separatist territory to annexed-Crimea, amounted to looting.
"Today 2,500 tons of hot-rolled sheets left the port of Mariupol," Denis Pushilin, the leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "The ship headed for (the Russian city of) Rostov."
Russia seized full control of Mariupol earlier this month when more than 2,400 Ukrainian fighters surrendered at the besieged Azovstal steelworks. Russia said last week that the port had been demined and was open again to commercial vessels.
- Philippines complains of Chinese fishing ban at sea
- First ship leaves Mariupol since Russia took the city
- Protesters chant 'death to Khamenei' over Iran building collapse
- Israel, UAE sign free trade deal
- Blinken condemns Iran seizure of Greek-flagged vessels
- Turkey wants 'concrete steps' from Finland, Sweden for NATO bids
- US won’t send Ukraine rocket that can reach Russia: Biden
- Japan PM Kishida's support hits highest ever
- Protesters chant 'death to Khamenei' over Iranian building collapse
- Ukraine's 'unicorn' LGBTQ soldiers head for war
- Gazprom says it fully cuts off gas supplies to Dutch gas trader GasTerra
- Philippines complains of Chinese fishing ban and 'harassment' at sea
- China vows new financial tools to support drive to carbon neutrality
- First cargo ship leaves Mariupol since Russia took the city
Most Read
- Bangladesh eyes payment systems of Hong Kong, Singapore as alternative to SWIFT to save dollars
- UK to grant visas to graduates from the world's best universities
- Taka devalued against dollar for the fourth time in two months
- Deadline for a mega project is ending next month. Breaking the ground part, not so much
- Nepal recovers bodies of all 22 victims of plane crash, voice recorder found
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
- Woman to be grilled in police custody over attack on girl at Narsingdi Railway Station
- Bangladesh FM asks India about how to import Russian oil by dodging sanctions
- Is Bangladesh's current $42bn forex reserve safe enough?
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada