Russian ex-president Medvedev calls for tougher 'foreign agent' law
>> Reuters
Published: 28 May 2022 07:09 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2022 07:09 PM BdST
Former president Dmitry Medvedev on Saturday called for Russia to toughen its laws on "foreign agents" and prosecute individuals working for the interests of foreign states.
Russia has legislation that labels groups and individuals as foreign agents - a term that carries Soviet-era connotations of spying - if they receive foreign funding to engage in what the authorities say is political activity.
Dozens of Kremlin critics have been listed as foreign agents, including journalists and rights activists, and many have fled abroad.
Medvedev, who now serves as deputy head of Russia's security council, said the enforcement of the "foreign agents" legislation needed to be stepped up as Moscow carries out its military intervention in Ukraine and finds itself under unprecedented sanctions from the West.
"If they (foreign agents) are carrying out activities aimed against our country -- especially during this tough period -- and receive money for it from our enemies, our response must be quick and harsh," Medvedev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
He added that the legislation should more precisely classify "foreign agents" and impose stricter consequences for their offences.
At present, those listed are subject to stringent financial reporting requirements and have to preface anything they publish, including social media posts, with a disclaimer stating that they are foreign agents.
Lawmakers said last month they planned to submit amendments to the law to add more restrictions, including on investing in strategic industries and working with children.
Medvedev also said he supported legislative initiatives to criminally prosecute "people working in the interest of a foreign state."
His post began and ended with a reference to a 1960s Soviet television series set during the Russian Civil War of the 1920s, in which Medvedev noted that the hero was shot as a spy.
- Israeli detective used Indian hackers for Russian oligarchs
- Kids called 911 from Texas classroom during massacre as police waited
- Troops may retreat from eastern region: Ukraine
- Texas massacre: police acknowledge 'wrong decision'
- How Canada, Australia, UK changed laws after mass shootings
- 'Stop playing' with Russia, end war: Zelensky to West
- Indian author wins International Booker Prize for the first time
- Russia's Putin, Italy's Draghi discuss food crisis
- Beijing to relax COVID curbs in some areas from Sunday
- Russia says eastern Ukraine town of Lyman is under its full control
- Iranian police fire shots, teargas to disperse protests over building collapse
- Ship to take metal from Mariupol to Russia; Kyiv decries looting
- Ukrainian negotiator says any agreement with Russia 'isn't worth a broken penny'
- Keep the South China Sea free, Biden tells Navy graduates
Most Read
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
- Bangladesh to set uniform dollar exchange rate amid currency volatility
- Dog day afternoon: India banishes bureaucrat couple amid stadium dog walk furore
- Banks will remain open on May 28 for Hajj travel management
- Train runs off the tracks in Gazipur, snaps Dhaka’s rail links with northern districts, Khulna
- Bangladesh bids farewell to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, who penned immortal Language Movement song
- 'Send the police now': Kids called 911 from Texas classroom during massacre as police waited
- Police acknowledge 'wrong decision' in delay in confronting Texas school shooter
- How a Russian billionaire shielded assets from European sanctions