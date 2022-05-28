Russia shows off Zircon hypersonic cruise missile in test-launch at sea
>> Reuters
Published: 28 May 2022 08:23 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2022 08:23 PM BdST
Russia successfully test-fired a hypersonic Zircon cruise missile over a distance of about 1,000 km (625 miles), the defence ministry said on Saturday.
The missile was fired from the Barents Sea and hit a target in the White Sea, it said. Video released by the ministry showed the missile being fired from a ship and blazing into the sky on a steep trajectory.
President Vladimir Putin has described the Zircon as part of a new generation of unrivalled arms systems. Hypersonic weapons can travel at nine times the speed of sound, and Russia has conducted previous test-launches of the Zircon from warships and submarines in the past year.
Russia's military has suffered heavy losses of men and equipment during its three-month invasion of Ukraine, which it calls a "special operation", but it has continued to stage high-profile weapons tests to remind the world of its prowess in missile technology.
Last month it test-launched a new nuclear-capable intercontinental missile, the Sarmat, capable of carrying 10 or more warheads and striking the United States.
- Beijing to relax COVID curbs in some areas
- Ship to take metal from Mariupol to Russia
- Israeli detective used Indian hackers for Russian oligarchs
- Kids called 911 from Texas classroom during massacre as police waited
- Troops may retreat from eastern region: Ukraine
- Texas massacre: police acknowledge 'wrong decision'
- How Canada, Australia, UK changed laws after mass shootings
- 'Stop playing' with Russia, end war: Zelensky to West
- Beijing to relax COVID curbs in some areas from Sunday
- Russia says eastern Ukraine town of Lyman is under its full control
- Iranian police fire shots, teargas to disperse protests over building collapse
- Ship to take metal from Mariupol to Russia; Kyiv decries looting
- Ukrainian negotiator says any agreement with Russia 'isn't worth a broken penny'
- Keep the South China Sea free, Biden tells Navy graduates
Most Read
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
- Bangladesh to set uniform dollar exchange rate amid currency volatility
- Bangladesh bids farewell to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, who penned immortal Language Movement song
- Train runs off the tracks in Gazipur, snaps Dhaka’s rail links with northern districts, Khulna
- Banks will remain open on May 28 for Hajj travel management
- Russia forces blast Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk after claiming capture of railway junction town
- 'Send the police now': Kids called 911 from Texas classroom during massacre as police waited
- How a Russian billionaire shielded assets from European sanctions
- Police acknowledge 'wrong decision' in delay in confronting Texas school shooter