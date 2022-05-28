At least 31 die in church stampede in southern Nigeria
>> Reuters
Published: 28 May 2022 08:58 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2022 08:58 PM BdST
At least 31 people died in Nigeria on Saturday during a stampede at a church in the southern Rivers state, a police spokesperson said.
Hundreds of people who had turned up to receive food at the church early on Saturday broke through a gate, causing the stampede, Grace Iringe-Koko, police spokesperson for Rivers state said.
"People were there earlier and some got impatient and started rushing, which led to stampeding. The police are on the ground monitoring the situation while the investigation is on going," said Iringe-Koko.
More stories
- Beijing to relax COVID curbs in some areas
- Ship to take metal from Mariupol to Russia
- Israeli detective used Indian hackers for Russian oligarchs
- Kids called 911 from Texas classroom during massacre as police waited
- Troops may retreat from eastern region: Ukraine
- Texas massacre: police acknowledge 'wrong decision'
- How Canada, Australia, UK changed laws after mass shootings
- 'Stop playing' with Russia, end war: Zelensky to West
Recent Stories
- Beijing to relax COVID curbs in some areas from Sunday
- Russia says eastern Ukraine town of Lyman is under its full control
- Iranian police fire shots, teargas to disperse protests over building collapse
- Ship to take metal from Mariupol to Russia; Kyiv decries looting
- Ukrainian negotiator says any agreement with Russia 'isn't worth a broken penny'
- Keep the South China Sea free, Biden tells Navy graduates
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
- Bangladesh to set uniform dollar exchange rate amid currency volatility
- Bangladesh bids farewell to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, who penned immortal Language Movement song
- Train runs off the tracks in Gazipur, snaps Dhaka’s rail links with northern districts, Khulna
- Banks will remain open on May 28 for Hajj travel management
- 'Send the police now': Kids called 911 from Texas classroom during massacre as police waited
- Russia forces blast Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk after claiming capture of railway junction town
- Police acknowledge 'wrong decision' in delay in confronting Texas school shooter
- How a Russian billionaire shielded assets from European sanctions