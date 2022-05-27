Geetanjali Shree is first Indian winner of International Booker Prize
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 May 2022 11:49 AM BdST Updated: 27 May 2022 12:37 PM BdST
Geetanjali Shree has become the first Indian writer to win the International Booker Prize, BBC reports.
Her novel Tomb of Sand, a family saga set in the shadow of the partition of India, follows an 80-year-old woman after the death of her husband.
It was the first Hindi-language book to be shortlisted for the £50,000 prize.
"I never dreamt of the Booker, I never thought I could," Shree said, adding "What a huge recognition. I'm amazed, delighted, honoured and humbled."
In her acceptance speech she said that being the first book in Hindi to win the prize felt good, Press Trust of India reported.
"Behind me and this book lies a rich and flourishing literary tradition in Hindi, and in other South Asian languages. World literature will be the richer for knowing some of the finest writers in these languages," she said.
Frank Wynne, the chair of judges, told BBC World Service that the panel were "captivated by the power, the poignancy and the playfulness" of her novel.
"This is a luminous novel of India and partition, but one whose spellbinding brio and fierce compassion weaves youth and age, male and female, family and nation into a kaleidoscopic whole," he said.
He added that he had not read anything like it before, and its "exuberance" and "passion" make it a book "the world could do with right now."
The prize money will be split between Shree and the book's translator, US-based Daisy Rockwell, BBC reports.
The International Booker Prize is awarded every year for a book that is translated into English and published in the UK or Ireland.
- Russia's Putin, Italy's Draghi discuss food crisis
- US, Ukraine discuss danger of escalation
- Videos of Texas shooting emerge showing parents trying to reach kids
- China strategy is about rules-based order, not 'new Cold War': Blinken
- Some details of Texas school massacre remain murky
- Gunfire at US schools at record high
- Mothers confront horror after 11 babies die in Senegal fire
- World's oldest man marks 113th birthday
- How Canada, Australia, UK changed laws after mass shootings
- 'Stop playing' with Russia, end war: Zelensky tells West
- The next US abortion battle is over pills, and it's already begun
- 'Protect the truth': A Marcos return in Philippines triggers fear for history
- Geetanjali Shree is first Indian winner of International Booker Prize
- Israeli soldier deliberately shot Al Jazeera reporter, Palestinian official says
Most Read
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada
- Bangladesh to set uniform dollar exchange rate amid currency volatility
- Putin says 'Thank God' some foreign companies have left Russia
- Student wings of BNP, Awami League clash again at Dhaka University
- State Minister Mahbub says many Biman officials are involved in gold smuggling
- Budget FY23: Further corporate tax rate cut on the cards
- Nagar Baul, Miles withdraw cases against Banglalink
- US and Ukraine discuss danger of escalation as new arms extend Kyiv's reach
- Ten days ahead of Hajj, Bangladesh raises travel package prices by Tk 59,000
- Hasina seeks overseas support for executing Delta Plan to improve lives